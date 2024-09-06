Deadly motorcycle collision under investigation in Halifax, DA says

HALIFAX, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Halifax that occurred Thursday night.

Officers responding to the area of Carver Street around 7 p.m. found that a motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle, resulting in a fatality, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the deceased party is not being released at this time. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Plymouth Street, in the vicinity of Carver Street, remains closed to traffic in both directions.

State Police is assisting Halifax Police with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

