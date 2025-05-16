Commuter train collides with vehicle at Stoughton intersection, police say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Traffic is being detoured following a collision between an MBTA commuter train and a vehicle on Thursday night.

Stoughton Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Canton Street and Porter Street.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to authorities.

Traffic is being diverted away from Rose Street and School Street at this time, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

The incident remains under investigation by Stoughton Police and the Transit Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This evening at 9:31 PM, a vehicle was struck by a train at the intersection of Canton St & Porter St. No injuries were reported. The Transit Police are handling the investigation. Stoughton PD is assisting with traffic. Traffic is being redirected via Rose St & School St. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) May 16, 2025

