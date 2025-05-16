Plymouth County

Commuter train collides with vehicle at Stoughton intersection, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
File photo of police lights (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Traffic is being detoured following a collision between an MBTA commuter train and a vehicle on Thursday night.

Stoughton Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Canton Street and Porter Street.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to authorities.

Traffic is being diverted away from Rose Street and School Street at this time, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

The incident remains under investigation by Stoughton Police and the Transit Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read