Pilot pulled from wreckage of plane that crashed just feet from New Hampshire home

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in southern New Hampshire shortly after takeoff on Friday morning, leaving the pilot trapped in the wreckage, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a plane down on Colonial Drive in Londonderry around 7:30 a.m. learned Wiggins Air Flight 1046 had crashed after departing Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, landing about 70 feet from a home, according to the Londonderry Fire Department and a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“He [the pilot] was probably about 70 feet from a residence, a single-family residence. Where the line of the residence met the tree line of the woods,” Londonderry Fire Chief Bo Butler said. “Very, very close.”

Butler said that the pilot of the plane was extricated by firefighters and rushed to a local hospital. He was later transported to a Boston hospital for additional treatment. Butler didn’t detail the extent of the pilot’s injuries, but he called the situation “significant.”

The pilot was responsive while on the way to the hospital and Butler called him “lucky.” Butler also noted that the pilot somehow managed to find his cellphone and call 911 after crashing.

“The pilot is one of the callers of 911,” Butler said. “Lucky day, really lucky day.”

The Beechcraft 99 aircraft was headed for Presque Isle International Airport in Maine when it crashed, the FAA said.

Video from the scene showed several police and fire vehicles parked along the street as investigators gathered evidence at the crash site.

The FAA confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane. There were no other reported injuries.

A FlightAware animation showed the plane (green flight path) encountering an issue almost immediately after takeoff and circling back toward the airport in an apparent attempt to get clearance to land before the crash.

The animation then continued with an estimated flight path (highlighted in white) to Presque Isle in Maine.

Investigators said the pilot radioed for help “shortly after takeoff” but as to what went wrong with the plane remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board will assist the FAA with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

