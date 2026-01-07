Pilot identified in Cape Cod airport crash

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The pilot who died in a crash at a Provincetown airport this weekend has been identified.

Cape & Islands District Attorney identified the victim as Robert Burroughs, 60, of Attleboro.

According to officials, on Sunday January 4 at around 3:43 p.m., State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office were notified of a plane crash at 176 Race Point Road in Provincetown.

When authorities arrived, the plane was fully engulfed with what appeared to be on victim still inside the plane.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group