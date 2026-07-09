Pig on the loose in Spencer

Police in Worcester County would like the public to be aware that there is a pig on the loose.

Police say the loose swine was last seen in the area of Main Street in Spencer.

Authorities are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

“If this pig belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Spencer Police Department as soon as possible,” police posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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