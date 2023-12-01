Piece of metal crashes through windshield, hits woman in head on Route 20 in Weston

WESTON, Mass. — A woman sustained a serious head injury Thursday afternoon when a piece of metal crashed through her windshield in Weston, police said.

Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan said just before 1 p.m. a 35-year-old woman was driving, with two passengers in the backseat, along Route 20 when a piece of metal crashed through her windshield, hitting her in the head. The woman then slammed on her brakes and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The woman suffered a severe laceration to her head and was taken to Lahey Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Piece of metal crashes through windshield of car on Route 20 in Weston (Weston Police Department)

While officers were responding to the crash another driver, with a flat tire, reported hitting a piece of debris in the roadway.

Officers believe the object may have been struck by that vehicle, sending it airborne and crashing into the windshield.

Chief Linehan says they are actively investigating where the metal object came from.

