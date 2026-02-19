Pickup truck crashes into Bridgewater rest stop

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pickup truck drove into a rest stop in Bridgewater on Thursday morning.

According to Bridgewater Fire, crews responded to the rest area on Route 24 to assess the damage after a pickup truck drove into the glass double doors at the main entrance of the southbound service plaza.

No structural damage was found, and no utilities were involved.

The vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

The business remained open, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group