PETA to gift seedlings, vegan groceries to vandalized community farm in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — PETA has stepped in to help a local farm in Ipswich after vandals broke into its greenhouse this week, causing $20,000 in damage, the animal rights group said Friday.

The break-in at the Three Sisters Garden Project, a nonprofit farm at 1 Washington St. in Ipswich, and the subsequent damage occurred sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to the nonprofit.

Plants were pulled out of trays, “roots ripped out, and trays of seedlings dumped out and thrown around the greenhouse,” Three Sisters Garden Project officials wrote on its Facebook page this week. “Tiny seedlings on heat mats and larger plants in trays were thrown on the ground.”

Ipswich greenhouse vandalism (Three Sisters Facebook page)

PETA supporters will deliver baskets to the farm on Tuesday, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

The baskets will be “packed with some replacement seedlings, along with shelf-stable tofu, grains, beans, oat milk, and other nutritious and delicious vegan staples to help the organization recover and continue serving the community,” Newkirk said.

“Everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy, and animal-friendly vegan food,” Newkirk said. “PETA is honored to support Three Sisters’ mission and hopes this donation helps them get back to serving the community.”

Ipswich greenhouse broken into (Three Sisters Facebook page)

Newkirk said each person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year. The group has provided vegan groceries to people in need, most recently, by delivering suitcases filled with vegan groceries and household goods to unpaid TSA agents at airports across the country during the government shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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