‘We are devastated’: Nonprofit community farm in Ipswich says vandals broke into greenhouse

IPSWICH, Mass. — A nonprofit community farm in Ipswich says vandals broke into its greenhouse this week, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

“We are devastated to share that someone broke into our greenhouse,” Three Sisters Garden Project officials wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The perpetrator or perpetrators “destroyed more than half our seedlings - thousands of dollars worth of damage,” the group wrote.

Ipswich greenhouse vandalism (Three Sisters Facebook page)

The break-in at the greenhouse at 1 Washington St. and subsequent damage happened sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, officials wrote.

Plants were pulled out of trays, “roots ripped out, and trays of seedlings dumped out and thrown around the greenhouse,” officials wrote. “Tiny seedlings on heat mats and larger plants in trays were thrown on the ground.”

0 of 4 Ipswich greenhouse broken into (Three Sisters Facebook page) Ipswich greenhouse broken into (Three Sisters Facebook page) Ipswich greenhouse broken into (Three Sisters Facebook page) Ipswich greenhouse broken into (Three Sisters Facebook page)

The group is still cleaning up and taking inventory to determine its needs for replacement plants or seeds.

“These seedlings were going to become nourishing and delicious food for our community,” nonprofit officials wrote.

The group says it welcomes volunteers to lend a hand at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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