Person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Market Basket parking lot in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious rollover crash in the parking lot of a Market Basket store in Brockton on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Market Basket on Westgate Mall around 10 a.m. after a vehicle crashed in the parking lot, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

One person was transported to a trauma facility after EMS coordinated with Canton’s blood transfusion truck in the area of Interstate 93 north in Milton, according to police.

Brockton rollover crash (Brockton Fire Department)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

