Person suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Domino’s pizza shop in Boston

BOSTON — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a Domino’s pizza shop in Boston early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at the Domino’s at 1400 Tremont Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood just after 1:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed the front of the Domino’s roped off with yellow crime tape and Boston officers canvassing the area for evidence.

Police noted that the department’s homicide detectives also responded to the scene.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

