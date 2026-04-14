Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston crash

BOSTON — A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Boston on Monday night.
Boston police told Boston 25 News the crash happened on Aspinwall Road just before 9:00 p.m.
Video from the scene shows a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash.
The crash victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
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