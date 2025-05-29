Person stabbed outside Mass. General Hospital in Boston, police say

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed outside Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing near the hospital’s lobby just after 8:30 a.m. found an adult victim suffering from a stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police described the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening in nature.

The stabbing suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was quickly identified and taken into custody near 90 Blossom Street, police told Boston 25 News.

Police didn’t share any additional details on the investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to MGH for comment on the incident.

The brazen act comes just days after a man attacked a police officer, got hold of their department-issued firearm, and shot himself during a struggle near the hospital on Wednesday.

The suspect in that incident has since been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

