Person seriously hurt after stabbing in Boston

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after a stabbing in Boston on Wednesday.
According to Boston Police, around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of 850 Harrison Avenue for a report of a person stabbed.
The victim went to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Homicide Detectives were requested and responded.
A suspect was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group