Person seriously hurt after stabbing in Boston

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after a stabbing in Boston on Wednesday.

According to Boston Police, around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of 850 Harrison Avenue for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim went to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Homicide Detectives were requested and responded.

A suspect was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

