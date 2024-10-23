Person riding electric bike hospitalized after being struck by car in Groton, police say

GROTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an electric bike crash in Groton on Wednesday.

According to police, officers and members of the Groton Fire Department responded to Main Street around 3 p.m. for a report of a person riding an e-bike struck by a motor vehicle.

Arriving companies found the bicyclist, a Pepperell resident, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say a car driven by a Dunstable resident was traveling eastbound on Main Street and made a left-hand turn into a driveway, hitting the bicyclist who was driving westbound.

The matter remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Groton e bike crash (Groton Police Department)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group