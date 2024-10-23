Person riding electric bike hospitalized after being struck by car in Groton, police say

GROTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an electric bike crash in Groton on Wednesday.
According to police, officers and members of the Groton Fire Department responded to Main Street around 3 p.m. for a report of a person riding an e-bike struck by a motor vehicle.
Arriving companies found the bicyclist, a Pepperell resident, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to an area hospital.
Investigators say a car driven by a Dunstable resident was traveling eastbound on Main Street and made a left-hand turn into a driveway, hitting the bicyclist who was driving westbound.
The matter remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group