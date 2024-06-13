Person hospitalized after brazen daytime shooting in Boston’s Seaport, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a brazen daytime shooting in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard just before 11:45 a.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told Boston 25′s Joanna Bouras that she heard screaming and saw a woman being removed from a car and loaded onto a stretcher.

No arrests have been made and police are actively searching for a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Sam Miller is from out of town and was sitting in a cafe when she heard screaming. She says a woman was taken out of a car and put into a stretcher across the street, her arms were either folded or she was holding her stomach @boston25 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

