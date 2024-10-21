Person hospitalized after shooting at Braintree apartment complex, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Braintree on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Skyline Drive around 9:30 p.m. found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Braintree Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was treated at the scene before being taken to a Boston hospital. Police noted that his injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Video from the scene showed a large section of the parking lot at the Skyline Drive Apartments roped off with yellow police tape and investigators scouring the area for evidence.

Police noted that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

