Person hospitalized after being hit by car in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood

BOSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Boston police say the individual was hit at the intersection of Boylston Street and Park Drive around 4:05 p.m.
Police were unable to comment on the extent of the victim’s injuries but told Boston 25 they were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Massachusetts State Police were also called to the scene to investigate.
A Bluebike could still be seen under the front of the blue sedan around half an hour after the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group