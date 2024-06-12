Person hospitalized after being hit by car in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood

BOSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police say the individual was hit at the intersection of Boylston Street and Park Drive around 4:05 p.m.

Police were unable to comment on the extent of the victim’s injuries but told Boston 25 they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Massachusetts State Police were also called to the scene to investigate.

A Bluebike could still be seen under the front of the blue sedan around half an hour after the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

