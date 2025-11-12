Person found in trash truck after sleeping in dumpster outside Mass. Dunkin’

WORCESTER, Mass. — A bizarre and frightening incident unfolded outside of a Dunkin’ restaurant in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the Dunkin’ at 265 Grafton Street in Worcester around 6:30 a.m. learned a person was found inside a trash truck that was emptying a dumpster behind the coffee shop, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Investigators believe the individual had been sleeping inside the dumpster when the truck arrived for its scheduled pickup.

The truck’s onboard camera system alerted the driver that something was wrong, according to police. Upon reviewing the footage, the employee realized a human was inside the trash compartment.

The individual was assisted out of the truck and transported to a local hospital. They were said to be conscious and alert with no major injuries.

The circumstances surrounding why the person was in the dumpster remain under investigation.

