Person extricated from car after rollover in Rochester

ROCHESTER, MASS. — A person was extricated from a car after a rollover crash in Rochester.

Earlier today, the fire department said they responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Looks Mill Lane.

When officials arrived, crews found a single-vehicle rollover with the operator still inside the vehicle. Fire and EMS quickly assessed the patient before stabilizing the vehicle.

The patient was transported to the hospital where their condition is underknown at this time.

Rochester Police assisted on scene with traffic control and investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

