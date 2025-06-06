Person in custody after shots fired at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — One person was taken into custody following an investigation into shots fired at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Officers responding to the sounds of shots fired in the area of Ocean Boulevard and G Street just after 7:30 p.m. formed a perimeter, located a firearm, and quickly nabbed a person of interest matching the description of the alleged suspect, according to the Hampton Police Department.

In a statement, Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said, “Tonight, several officers ran toward the sound of gunfire and quickly rendered the area safe. I’m thankful that there were no injuries and thankful for the officers who did not hesitate to immediately respond to the threat. While these situations are extremely rare, this kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The name of the suspect wasn’t released, and police didn’t say if they would face charges.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

An investigation is ongoing.

