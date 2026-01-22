Person arrested in connection with stabbing death of Manchester, NH man

CONCORD, NH — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened on Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

According to the Attorney General’s office, 32-year-old Mark Delisle has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Around 9:20 p.m., Manchester police officers responded to the area of Barry Avenue and Spruce Street in Manchester in response to a 911 call reporting an injured man.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, now identified as 35-year-old Yan Leek of Londonderry, New Hampshire, lying on the ground unconscious with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

Leek was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Delisle is expected to be in arraigned at the 9th Circuit Court in Manchester tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group