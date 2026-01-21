Man dead after stabbing in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A man is dead after a stabbing in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

According to the Attorney General’s office, around 9:20 p.m., Manchester police officers responded to the area of Barry Avenue and Spruce Street in Manchester in response to a 911 call reporting an injured man.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying on the ground unconscious with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The man was transported to Elliot Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guillaume Joffres at (603-792-5518) or Detective Harrison Elwell (603-792-5555) of the Manchester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

