‘For the people who need it’: Somerville restaurant donating proceeds to Nepal recovery efforts

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A family business in Somerville is trying to bring awareness to the huge need for people in Nepal after devastating floods there last week. Himalayan Kitchen near Union Square hopes people will step up to help.

“I’ve never seen anything that tragic that happened in minutes,” Co-Owner Rabina Lockett said. “It this real? Is this happening in Nepal?

Lockett was born and raised in Nepal before moving to the United States for higher education in 2008. She and her brother founded the restaurant that’s been in Somerville for ten years now.

Family and friends back in her home country are devastated by the flooding. Lockett put up posters on her restaurant windows asking people to pray for Nepal.

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“It’s been the topic of conversation all day everyday here in the restaurant for the last few days since it happened,” Rabina’s husband, Jeremy Lockett said. “We just happen to be a face in this neighborhood people know us and we like to use our voice for good.”

Himalayan Kitchen will donate some of their earnings to relief efforts in Nepal as people try and rebuild their homes and businesses. The owners say they’re seeing an uptick in business as people want to help out.

“We’ve seen people who’ve heard what we’re doing and come to eat with us just for the simple fact that they want to support the cause. We’re really thankful for that”

The Lockett Family is asking donations to help relief in Nepal be made to the prime minister’s official relief fund. You can find that here: https://pmdrf.nchl.com.np/index.php

“Some of the most caring people I’ve ever met, and we hopefully can help and see things get better in the days to come,” Jeremy Lockett said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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