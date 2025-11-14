Pembroke man sentenced to three decades in prison on seven counts of child rape

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Pembroke man has been sentenced to three decades in state prison after being convicted of seven counts of child rape, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

David Johnson Jr., 47, was found guilty on October 27. His charges include:

Four counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child

Three counts of Rape of a Child

“I am immensely proud of the victims in this case for coming forward with their testimony, and for their continued work with our office to ensure David Johnson’s lengthy prison sentence,” DA Cruz said. “Their bravery in the face of unimaginable hardship is a testament to their strength as people, and it is my sincere hope that today’s sentence brings them peace.”

The investigation into Johnson began in May 2021, initiated by the Pembroke Police Department after victims came forward with allegations of rape and sexual assault spanning decades. Despite the evidence presented during the trial, Johnson has continued to deny the allegations against him.

Following his release from prison, Johnson will be subject to three years of probation and must register as a sex offender. His probation conditions include participating in a sex offender risk assessment and treatment, avoiding contact with his victims, and having no unsupervised contact with children under 16. He is also prohibited from working or volunteering in any capacity that involves children and will be monitored by GPS with designated exclusion zones.

