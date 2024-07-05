Local

Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car in Westborough

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Westborough car v pedestrian wheelchair (Westborough Fire Department)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are telling motorists to expect delays after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

The Westborough Fire Department says the collision occurred at the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street.

The victim was transported by paramedics to a local trauma center, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the driver of the car is facing any charges.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read