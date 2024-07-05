Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are telling motorists to expect delays after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

The Westborough Fire Department says the collision occurred at the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street.

The victim was transported by paramedics to a local trauma center, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the driver of the car is facing any charges.

No further information was immediately available.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Firefighters are working a pedestrian struck (car v wheelchair) at Route 9 and Lyman Street. Patient transported by Fire Department Paramedics to a local trauma center. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/N7xxZjH4uD — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) July 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

