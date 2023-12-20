Pedestrian struck, killed by a commuter bus on campus of community college in Haverhill, DA says

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash involving a commuter bus on the Northern Essex Community College campus in Haverhill Wednesday.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. an adult male was struck by a Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority bus (MVRTA) on the grounds of the college at 100 Elliot Street near the bus stop, according to Essex Country District Attorney’s Office.

The male victim was transported to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

It was not made immediately clear if the man hit and killed attended or taught at the community college.

In response to Boston 25′s inquiry school officials said in a statement, “We at Northern Essex Community College send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We will continue to work closely with state and local police in their investigation into this tragedy.”

MassDOT officials confirmed to Boston 25 News the driver of the bus is not a state employee.

“Our hearts break for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today,” said MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt in a statement. “There is a Mass. State Police investigation into how this happened, and it’s my promise to the community that the investigation will be thorough and the results transparent.”

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by local and state authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

