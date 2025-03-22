Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by municipal vehicle in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a municipal vehicle in Braintree.

On Friday, March 21 around 1:20 p.m., officers received a call that a man had entered the roadway at 1574 Washington St. in front of a delivery driver’s moving truck.

The operator of the truck stopped in the road before there was a collision. The person then continued walking to the truck and laid down under his vehicle, police say.

The driver exited his vehicle and physically removed this person from underneath.

The person proceeded to run away, heading northbound on Washington St. As Braintree Police began investigating the suspicious activity, several 911 calls reported a person being struck by a box truck near 1599 Washington St. The truck, owned by the Braintree Electric Light Department, a municipal utility, was involved in the crash.

The victim was treated on the scene by Braintree Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

