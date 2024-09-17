Local

Pedestrian injured by debris after rollover crash in Cambridge, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit with debris Monday night following a rollover crash.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle collision involving two cars at Agassiz and Linnaen Street just after 7 p.m. found one of the cars had rolled over, according to Cambridge Police.

Authorities say a pedestrian walking nearby was struck by debris from where one of the cars hit a fence. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash, but a spokesperson for the police department says no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed while crews cleaned the wreck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

