Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod crash that also killed dog, police say

MASHPEE, Mass. — A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a crash on Cape Cod last week that also killed the dog they were walking with has passed away, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash involving a pedestrian on Job’s Fishing Road in Mashpee found a person lying in a northbound travel lane suffering from serious injuries, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Falmouth Hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

“We regret to inform you that the victims of yesterday’s pedestrian crash on Job’s Fishing Road passed away early this morning. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim and family,” police said in an update over the weekend.

A dog that the pedestrian was walking was pronounced dead at the scene, police noted.

A portion of Job’s Fishing Road near Christ the King Parish was closed off while police investigated the crash.

Video from the scene showed investigators photographing a Subaru sedan that had a shattered windshield.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. It’s not yet clear if they’ll face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

