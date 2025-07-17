PAXTON, Mass. — A Paxton couple was met with a 'bear-y’ big surprise Wednesday morning when a hairy visitor came for a visit.

Monique Sheary of Paxton says that while she was enjoying her morning coffee, a bear had walked up onto her front porch.

Sheary said that her front door was open, but fortunately, her glass storm door stood in the way between them.

Paxton couple gets a surprise from a ‘bear-y’ handsome visitor (Monique & Brian Sheary)

The bear decided to have a drink for himself, taking a sip of water from Monique and her husband, Brian, hummingbird feeder.

The bear then went on his way, leaving the area, where he is said to have traveled to the great unknown...

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

