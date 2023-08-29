Patriots waive backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham, reports say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tuesday is roster cutdown day across the NFL, where teams have to trim their roster to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline.

These days usually come with a few surprises, and things are no different in Foxborough.

The New England Patriots waived backup quarterback Bailey Zappe and third-stringer Malik Cunningham, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The #Patriots have waived backup QB Bailey Zappe, source said. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

The Patriots have also waived Malik Cunningham, per source. @theathletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 29, 2023

Zappe appeared in 2 games during the 2022 season, going 2-0 and throwing 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. However, his play diminished this past preseason, throwing for only 1 touchdown in 3 games.

Cunningham went undrafted but signed with the Patriots back in April after a lengthy college career at Louisville. Cunningham was a bright spark in the preseason, lining up at both wide receiver and quarterback.

The cuts come as a surprise to many, as this leaves Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the roster, with no reports of corresponding quarterback moves in New England.

Pretty surprising, but maybe not right? #Zappe didn't play all that well this preseason. #patriots enamored with #malikcunnigham and they may look to pick up a veteran QB on waiver wire over the next couple of days.

or Zappe could clear waivers? @boston25 https://t.co/bqQLcitrVr — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) August 29, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

