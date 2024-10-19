Patriots reveal uniform color combo ahead of international matchup that hasn’t been worn since 1999

LONDON — The Patriots announced that they will be wearing their away white jerseys with silver pants, a uniform combo that they have not worn since 1999.

They announced Saturday in an X post ahead of their international match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

That white and silver combo 👌 pic.twitter.com/4z8XBRWxew — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 19, 2024

The last time the Patriots dawned this color combination was in 1999, in a 24-9 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The following year, the Patriots changed uniforms to their iconic blue and gray uniforms that they wore until 2020.

The Patriots take on The Jaguars on Sunday, October 20, at 9:30 a.m. in London.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group