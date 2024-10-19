Local

Patriots reveal uniform color combo ahead of international matchup that hasn’t been worn since 1999

By Boston 25 News Staff

Drew Bledsoe #11 28 Nov 1999: Drew Bledsoe #11 of the New England Patriots moves with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at the Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bill defeated the Patriots 17-7. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

LONDON — The Patriots announced that they will be wearing their away white jerseys with silver pants, a uniform combo that they have not worn since 1999.

They announced Saturday in an X post ahead of their international match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The last time the Patriots dawned this color combination was in 1999, in a 24-9 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The following year, the Patriots changed uniforms to their iconic blue and gray uniforms that they wore until 2020.

The Patriots take on The Jaguars on Sunday, October 20, at 9:30 a.m. in London.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

