Patriots reveal plans for Tom Brady statue ceremony

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, Mass. — With six Super Bowl titles, 3 MVPs and the most wins in the history of the Patriots, Tom Brady’s legacy in New England was already etched in stone.

Soon it will be set in bronze as well.

The team will unveil a bronze statue of the future Hall-of-Famer prior to the team’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders on August 8.

Specifics about the statue weren’t given but it will likely stand outside the main entrance to Gillette Stadium.

Brady will become the first Patriot in the franchise’s history to be memorialized in a statue at the stadium.

The Patriots retired Brady’s No.12 jersey last summer and owner Robert Kraft waived the organization’s traditional four-year waiting period for the team’s Hall of Fame.

The game against the Commanders is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

