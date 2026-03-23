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Patriots release QB Josh Dobbs, positioning Tommy DeVito to serve as Drake Maye’s backup

By The Associated Press
New England Patriots v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Joshua Dobbs #11 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

The New England Patriots will have a new backup for quarterback Drake Maye this upcoming season.

On Monday the team released Josh Dobbs, who served as Maye’s backup last season during their run to the Super Bowl. The decision comes two weeks after the Patriots signed Tommy DeVito, their third quarterback in 2025, to a two-year extension worth up to $7.4 million with $2 million guaranteed.

The Patriots also announced the signing of offensive tackle James Hudson III and cornerback Kindle Vildor.

Dobbs appeared in four games last season in New England, completing 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards.

He now will be in search of a job with what could be his seventh NFL team since being selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Dobbs spent two seasons with the Steelers and has spent time with Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco and New England.

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