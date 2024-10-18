Patriots preparing to face the Jaguars in London. Will rookie QB Drake Maye play?

LONDON — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye was added to the team’s injury report this week with a knee injury and he reportedly underwent an MRI ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Maye had an MRI on his knee after getting battered by Houston Texans pass rushers in last week’s 41-21 loss, Ben Volin reported.

Despite the injury scare, Maye was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Patriots.

While speaking to the media on Friday in London, Maye said he should be good to play on Sunday.

“I’m feeling good. These last two days, I’ve felt good out there at practice. I’m feeling good now. Ready to go for Sunday,” Maye said. “I think injuries are something that you don’t really try to share with the media. So just looking forward to Sunday.”

Maye passed for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his NFL debut against the Texans last week.

The final NFL game in London in 2024 is far from a meaningful matchup, but either the Patriots or Jaguars will emerge with a second victory.

New England has lost five in a row since stunning Cincinnati in its season opener. Jacksonville was the league’s lone winless team before edging Indianapolis in Week 5.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jaguars is slated for 9:30 a.m. EDT. and the game will be broadcast on the NFL network.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass in his first NFL start against the Houston Texans during the first half at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group