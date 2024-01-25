Patriots player placed nearly 9K illegal sports bets while in college, authorities say

FOXBORO, Mass. — A New England Patriots player is facing criminal charges after investigators say he used a fake sports betting account to place nearly 9,000 wagers on games while he was underage and still enrolled at Louisiana State University.

Kayshon Boutte, 21, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a monthslong investigation by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division, Louisiana State Police announced Thursday.

Between April 6, 2022, and May 7, 2023, an alias account believed to be used by Boutte, who was 20 at the time, placed more than 8,900 wagers, including at least 17 bets on NCAA football games with at least six of those being on the LSU Tigers, according to state police.

“During this period, Boutte used an alias to circumvent the legal age required for placing sports wagers in Louisiana,” state police said in a statement.

Boutte, who was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on Thursday, is charged with computer fraud and gaming prohibited by persons under 21.

The Patriots selected Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. In five games this past season, he recorded just two catches for 19 yards.

Boutte racked up 131 receptions, 1,782 yards, and 16 touchdowns in three seasons with the LSU Tigers.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement from the league that read, “We are aware of the matter but have no further comment at this time.”

A spokesperson with the New England Patriots told Boston 25 News that they are aware of the charges, saying:

“The New England Patriots are aware that Kayshon Boutte is cooperating with Louisiana police regarding their investigation into an underage gambling charge while he was a student at Louisiana State University. I don’t anticipate that we will be providing any additional comments at this time.”

An investigation is ongoing.

