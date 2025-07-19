Patriots officially sign 2nd-round pick TreVeyon Henderson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have officially signed running back TreVeyon Henderson, the team announced today.

Patriots sign 2025 second-round draft pick RB TreVeyon Henderson: https://t.co/Y2xGZS1MY7 pic.twitter.com/NBUnKRUMSr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 19, 2025

Standing at 5′10″ and weighing 202 pounds, Henderson was selected 38th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, recently playing for the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 22-year-old running back is the complete package, being a viable dual-threat running back in college, potentially filling the coveted “James White” role in the Pats’ new offense.

Henderson also rushed for two 1,000-yard seasons in college: 1,248 yards in 2021 and 1,016 yards in 2024.

With this signing, the Patriots have signed all their rookies to contracts.

Patriots rookies also reported to day 1 of training camp today.

Rookies are reporting 😃 pic.twitter.com/QnEDvZvxF7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 19, 2025

Training camp starts for all players on Wednesday, July 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group