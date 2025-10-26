Patriots make series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have elevated safety Richie Grant and running back Terrell Jennings from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced.

Richie Grant, 27, was a second-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida. During his time with the Falcons, Grant played in 67 games, starting 33 of them, and recorded 264 total tackles, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 17 passes defensed.

Grant was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason but was released before the start of the season, leading to his signing with the Patriots.

Terrell Jennings, 24, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent from Florida A&M in May 2024. He has appeared in five games, with 18 rushing attempts for 51 yards. Jennings was signed to the practice squad after being released at the end of training camp this past summer.

The Pats are set to take on the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, hoping to continue their win streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

