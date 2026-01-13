Patriots to host Texans in NFL’s divisional round. See date, time for next playoff game

FOXBORO, Mass. — After some late-night football, fans in Foxboro are in for an earlier treat this Sunday in the NFL’s divisional playoff round.

The Patriots will defend their home field against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in a game that kicks off at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s game will be the third meeting in the postseason between the two clubs.

The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

🔥 Texans’ defense dominated Steelers

The Texans secured a 30–6 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday’s AFC Wild Card game.

Their standout defense, ranked best in the league, delivered two defensive touchdowns, held the Steelers to just 175 total yards, and sealed their first-ever playoff road victory.

💪 Patriots’ defensive vibes strong despite missing a starter

The Pats’ defense was dominant in their Wild Card win over the Chargers on Sunday night, sacking Justin Herbert six times, tying for the second-most in franchise playoff history.

New England limited the Chargers to 207 total yards, the ninth time this season it held an opponent to fewer than 300 yards.

They also held Justin Herbert to just 159 passing yards and zero touchdowns in the 16-3 win.

“Everybody played. Everybody contributed,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Guys went down. Other guys went in there and stepped up. We play a lot of guys on defense. I think they all appreciate that. I think they all have roles.”

However, they may have to play this game without Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who entered concussion protocol after exiting the game in the fourth quarter, Vrabel announced Monday.

“Wherever that goes, that goes,” Vrabel said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him back.”

🎟️ Ticket prices for Patriots vs. Texans

Want to catch the action live? Here’s where prices stand:

Ticketmaster verified resale: starting from $302

SeatGeek: starting from from $320

StubHub: starting from $334

Full schedule of playoff games

Saturday, Jan. 17

4:30 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (CBS, Paramount+)

8:00 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 18

3:00 p.m. Houston Texans at New England Patriots (ESPN/ABC)

6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo)

