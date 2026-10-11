Patriots hit by another injury blow as Mack Hollins lands on IR ahead of Raiders game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without their top performing receiver when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury. Also sent to IR was fullback Reggie Gilliam, who is dealing with ankle and knee injuries.

Both players must sit out for at least the next four games. The moves came a day after starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

In Hollins the Patriots lose their leader in receptions (15) and yards (209).

Patriots receiver A.J. Brown has been on injured reserve since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener at Seattle. He is eligible to return to practice next week.

Patriots 2026 injured reserve:



1⃣ TE Julian Hill

2⃣ WR Jimmy Kibble

3⃣ WR Jeremiah Webb

4⃣ RB Terrell Jennings

5⃣ RB Myles Montgomery

6⃣ C/G Andrew Rupcich

7⃣ OT Marcus Bryant (DTR)

8⃣ S Eric Butler

9⃣ DT Isaiah Iton

1⃣0⃣ RB Jam Miller (waived w/ injury settlement)

1⃣1⃣ P Bryce… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 10, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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