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Patriots hit by another injury blow as Mack Hollins lands on IR ahead of Raiders game

By The Associated Press and Boston25News.com Staff
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots in action against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press and Boston25News.com Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without their top performing receiver when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury. Also sent to IR was fullback Reggie Gilliam, who is dealing with ankle and knee injuries.

Both players must sit out for at least the next four games. The moves came a day after starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Patriots vs. Raiders: Mike Vrabel rules out 6 players, including superstar Christian Gonzalez

In Hollins the Patriots lose their leader in receptions (15) and yards (209).

Patriots receiver A.J. Brown has been on injured reserve since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener at Seattle. He is eligible to return to practice next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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