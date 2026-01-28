Patriots get one more day of rest before it’s back to work to prepare for Super Bowl LX

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have one more day off today before they return to the practice field Thursday to start preparing for their Super Bowl LX matchup with Seattle.

Many eyes will be on the team’s injury report to see if quarterback Drake Maye will be included.

There is some speculation swirling about whether Maye hurt his shoulder in the AFC Championship win against Denver.

Nothing is confirmed yet because the injury report hasn’t been released, but both Maye and Head Coach Mike Vrabel tried to put those rumors to rest when they spoke to the media.

Maye told reporters Tuesday he’s feeling good and is resting up before he and the team head to Santa Clara for the Super Bowl. Maye did add that he’s not sure if he’ll be a limited participant in practice beginning tomorrow.

When Vrabel was asked about the potential injury, he was quick to point out a common issue among many players playing this late into the season.

“Everybody, including Drake, is not 100% at this point of the year, and we’ll do everything that we can to help our players be prepared and get ready for this game,” said Vrabel.

Maye has not missed a game this season. His backups are Joshua Dobbs and Tommy Devito. Dobbs appeared in four games this season, stepping in when the Pats had a big enough lead to win the game.

Vrabel pointed out this will be the team’s 21st game this season, so they are bound to have some bumps and bruises. The good news is, the team has just under two weeks to get healthy for their matchup against the Seahawks.

It’s not only the physical preparation that’s important—for this young team—it’s also about the mental preparation. The vast majority of the Patriots’ roster has not experienced playing in the Super Bowl.

In fact, according to ESPN, only five of the team’s players have made it this far before. But their coaching staff has the experience. Vrabel is a three-time Super Bowl champion, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has coached in nine Super Bowls with the Pats, winning six of them. The players will be relying on their guidance to stay focused and make the most of their opportunity.

“I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid, and it’s here, the moment is here, so go out there and enjoy it even during the game,” said Patriots Cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

“You know, a lot of the guys are excited, especially the guys who have been here in the past and everything they’ve been through. And to be where they are now, man, it’s amazing. It’s crazy how this program has turned around,” he added.

The team will prepare here for the rest of the week.

They are then scheduled to fly to Santa Clara this weekend with Super Bowl festivities beginning Monday night.

This young Patriots team is listed as four and a half point underdogs against the Seahawks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

