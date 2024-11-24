Patriots elevate two players to active roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ahead of their Sunday game, Patriots elevate Linebacker Keshawn (Key-shawn) Banks and Tight End Jack Westover to the active roster.

Banks, 24, was elevated to the active roster last week against the Rams and played a key-role on special teams. Banks was signed to the Pat’s practice squad on October 23, 2024, after being released prior to the 2024 regular season by the Packers. Banks was an undrafted rookie from San Diego State in 2023, spending the entire season on the Packers practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for their NFC Divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, being limited to special teams.

Westover, 25, was rookie free agent from the Washington Huskies. He played in 56 games throughout college, including a 2023 All-Pac 12 honorable mention, finishing the season with 46 catches for 433 yards. Westover signed with the Seattle Seahawks on May 5, 2024 before being released on August 30. He signed with the Patriots practice squad on October 2 and will be making his NFL debut on Sunday.

The Patriots are set to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

