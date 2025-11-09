Patriots elevate two players to active roster ahead of Sunday matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have elevated linebacker Darius Harris and running back D’Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced.

Harris, who joined the Patriots’ practice squad on September 3, made his debut with the team on September 28 against the Carolina Panthers, contributing on special teams. Johnson, signed by the Patriots on October 29, is being elevated for the second consecutive week.

Johnson, also 29, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad last Wednesday and elevated to the active roster for last Sunday’s win against the Falcons.

The Pats are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group