Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon dissatisfied with current contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon confirmed Wednesday that he plans to participate in training camp, though he continued to express his dissatisfaction with his current contract.

Judon, who signed with New England ahead of the 2021 season and has been a top pass rusher with the team, reiterated several times during his session with the media that he would like to be among the highest-paid linebackers entering the new season. Still, the four-time Pro Bowler said he understands he needs to honor his deal, which runs through the 2024 season.

“My signature’s on it, so I got to play on it. Do I think that’s my value? No. But, again, that’s not up to me. I hope I can continue to play here and be a catalyst to one of the best defenses in the league. If that’s not the case, that’s not the case,” Judon said. “It’s hard not to be jealous or envious. But honestly, I’ve got to focus on myself. As much as everyone would like me to stay around here for a long time, it’s not up to me. I would pay myself a lot of money and be cool with it.”

He indicated that he hopes it doesn’t reach the point where a trade becomes part of the discussion, citing the relationships he’s built with his teammates, some of whom have transitioned to become members of Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff.

“I don’t want to move again, but as I tell my daughter, who’s 9, you can only control what you can control,” Judon said. “You see guys like (fellow Patriots linebackers) Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche sign back here and it’s because of the locker room. There are a lot of guys who get in here and they’re addicted to it. It’s an addictive culture and I want to be around it.”

Judon is back on the field after missing the final 13 games of last season because of a torn biceps suffered during a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Judon led the team with four sacks before getting injured. He has 32 sacks overall since signing with the Patriots.

“Health-wise, I feel good. I rehabbed the injury very hard and very intense,” Judon said. “It’s important for me to get back out here with the guys. I missed football.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group