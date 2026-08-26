Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez weighs in on lingering contract situation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tuesday marked the final, official training camp practice, and the Patriots’ star cornerback is still waiting on a new deal.

Christian Gonzalez spoke to the media Tuesday and kept many details of the negotiations close to the vest.

Boston 25’s Lauren Walsh asked Gonzalez what he feels he’s worth in this new deal he’s seeking.

“The office knows how I feel,” Gonzalez said. “My team has made it known what I feel I’m worth, so the right people know what I’m worth.”

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I asked Christian Gonzalez what he thinks he’s worth in terms of this new contract.



Gonzalez: “The office knows how I feel. My team has made it known what I feel I’m worth, so the right people know what I’m worth.”#Patriots #NEPats @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xQA50UnOX6 — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) August 25, 2026

Gonzalez is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and the market rate for the league’s best corners was recently raised when Seattle signed Devon Witherspoon to a $132 million extension with more than $101 million in guaranteed money and an average yearly value of $33 million.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf also spoke to the media and fielded many questions about Gonzalez.

Wolf confirmed that the contract the Patriots have offered Gonzalez would still make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. That was a significant affirmation, because team owner Robert Kraft stated that on the opening day of training camp, and since then, multiple cornerbacks have signed new deals with each raising the market rate for the top players at that position.

“Nothing new to report on Christian,” Wolf said. “We want him here. He’s an elite player. I’ve been on record saying that before, and we’re continuing to work with his representation to find a resolution that works for everyone.”

Gonzalez also did not share details of the negotiations with the Patriots.

“I can’t really get into it,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve said I want to keep it between my team and the Patriots and it’s been out there, so it is what it is. Can’t really go back in time, so just got to focus on right now.”

Wolf commended Gonzalez’s participation in camp throughout the negotiations, and his recent return from injury.

“He’s been great,” Wolf said. “He came back yesterday and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. He had some productive one-on-one reps, and then he was making plays in the red zone. So again, he’s a competitor, he’s talented, he’s elite. And again, hopefully we can get something done there.”

Asked if Gonzalez’s recent absence missing two weeks of training camp was entirely injury-related or if it was contract related, Gonzalez said, “I’m not going to get into that. I’m out here now, so it is what it is.”

Gonzalez admitted frustration as the negotiations have dragged on for the entirety of training camp without a signed deal.

“I mean it’s frustrating, but I mean, I’m focused on the season,” Gonzalez said. “I’m focused on here now and doing what I got to do. I’m out here to compete and get better.”

The Patriots open the season against the Seattle Seahawks on the road Wednesday, September 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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