Patriots champion Rodney Harrison named finalist for 2024 Hall of Fame class

CANTON, Mass — A two-time champion with the New England Patriots is finally one step away from football immortality.

Former All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison was named a modern-era finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 Wednesday night, the first time he has ever progressed past the semi-finalist stage.

Harrison was a physical presence in the Patriots defensive backfield and helped New England win back-to-back Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Harrison first emerged as one of the NFL’s greatest intimidators with the San Diego Chargers and was the first player to record 30 interceptions and 30 sacks in their career. The Chargers’ cast off quickly won the hearts and minds of the locker room, becoming a rare first-year captain for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Harrison would be the sixth Bill Belichick-era Patriots to get the call to Canton, joining Richard Seymour, Ty Law, Randy Moss, Darrelle Revis and Junior Seau.

His teammate on the 2004 Super Bowl champions, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was named a semi-finalist alongside Harrison in September but was not selected to be one of the 15 finalists.

From the pool of 15 finalists, the Hall of Fame voters will now pick five inductees for enshrinement.

Harrison will be joined on the ballot by Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Darren Woodson, Devin Hester, Eric Allen k Fred Taylor and Jahri Evans.

The NFL will announce the full 2024 Hall of Fame class on February 8.

