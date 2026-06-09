Patriots announce 2026 training camp schedule, dates for public practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will kick off training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL season in just a few weeks.

Veteran players will be required to report to Foxboro on Friday, July 24, with the first public training camp practice being held on the fields behind Gillette Stadium the next day, on Saturday, July 25.

The Patriots announced they will host a joint practice session with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, August 11, prior to hosting the Colts for their preseason opener on Thursday, August 13.

The Patriots also announced that they will have two days of joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 before hosting Philly in a preseason game on Thursday, August 22.

The Practice with the Eagles on Thursday, August 20 will be the Patriots’ final public practice of the summer.

The entire practice schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 25

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:30 AM – Practice Begins

Sunday, July 26

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Monday, July 27

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, July 28

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Thursday, July 30

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Friday, July 31

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Saturday, August 1

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Monday, August 3

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, August 4

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Friday, August 7

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, August 11

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Wednesday, August 19

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

Thursday, August 20

9:15 AM – Gates Open

10:15 AM – Practice Begins

ck back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group