Patrick Stewart Remembered: Massachusetts Fans Celebrate the Legacy of a Sci-Fi Icon

NORWOOD, Mass. — At Black Hole Comics in Norwood, you’ll find plenty of X-Men and Star Trek memorabilia, two franchises forever linked by one legendary actor: Patrick Stewart.

Fans across Massachusetts are mourning the loss of Stewart, whose career left an undeniable mark on generations of science fiction and comic book fans.

“End of an era,” said Nathan Machado, owner and operator of Blackhole Comics.

Stewart was best known for portraying two of pop culture’s most iconic characters: Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the Star Trek films, and Professor Charles Xavier, better known as Professor X, in the X-Men movie franchise.

“An actor who defined a couple of very important roles in pop culture,” Machado said.

Machado said Stewart’s portrayal of Professor X felt especially authentic.

“X-Men, he kind of looked like Professor Xavier with the shaved head and he’s about the right age, and as an actor, depending on the material he was given based on X-Men, he was able to portray the character the way you would expect him to be on the screen,” Machado said.

At Farthest Star Sake in Medfield, the news spread quickly among devoted fans.

“I was wondering why I suddenly had 25 texts on my phone,” said owner and brewer Todd Bellomy.

The sci-fi themed brewery responded by organizing an impromptu Star Trek watch party, with episodes featuring Captain Picard projected on the big screen.

“We are definitely big Trekkies,” Bellomy said.

“On a day like today, even though it’s sad, we’re all Trek, and we whipped up an impromptu watch party and everyone came over,” he added.

While fans are grieving Stewart’s loss, many are also looking ahead to what is believed to be his final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising his role as Professor X.

“I’m sure on screen he will walk off to some big salute somehow. They’ll work it,” one fan said.

Bellomy said Stewart’s upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday gives fans one last chance to see him on the big screen.

“Avengers: Doomsday is coming out soon and he’s in that, I know, and I think that’s probably his last role on screen, which is pretty monumental. But it’s a big loss,” Bellomy said.

Patrick Stewart was 86 years old.

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