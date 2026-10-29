‘Icing on the cake’: Brockton man wins $196K lottery prize on his birthday

BROCKTON — A Brockton resident celebrated his birthday with a $196,063 lottery win.

Mass Lottery said Gerald Spirdione won the prize on a $10 bet while playing “The Lamp” on its website.

Spirdione claimed his prize at the Mass Lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester.

While claiming his prize, he said, “Today is my birthday, so this win is the icing on the cake!”

Spirdione said he plans on saving his winnings.

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